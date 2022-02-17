MP Materials (MP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect MP Materials to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MP opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

