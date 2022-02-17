MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by Berenberg Bank

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €210.81 ($239.56).

ETR MTX traded up €10.00 ($11.36) on Thursday, hitting €210.60 ($239.32). 466,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €185.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €191.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.81. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($255.57).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

