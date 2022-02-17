MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €232.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €232.00 ($263.64) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €210.81 ($239.56).

MTX stock opened at €210.60 ($239.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a PE ratio of 95.81. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a one year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €185.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €191.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

