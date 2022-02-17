MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target Raised to €232.00

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €221.00 ($251.14) to €232.00 ($263.64) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

MTUAY traded up $6.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.76. 2,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.49. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $132.53.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.