MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target Raised to €232.00

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €221.00 ($251.14) to €232.00 ($263.64) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

MTUAY traded up $6.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.76. 2,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.49. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

