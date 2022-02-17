Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.69% of Murphy USA worth $29,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Murphy USA by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $181.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.95. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.