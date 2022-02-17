musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

musicMagpie stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. musicMagpie has a 52 week low of GBX 159.50 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.74). The company has a market capitalization of £178.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.72.

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 44,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £74,990.40 ($101,475.51).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

