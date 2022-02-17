Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.