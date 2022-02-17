Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Myriad Genetics stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.
Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.
