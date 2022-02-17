Myriad Hits 24-Hour Volume of $841.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $841.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000142 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,816,629,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

