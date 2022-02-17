MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Cowen

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

MYTE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 2,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -22.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

