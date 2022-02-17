N-able (NABL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect N-able to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NABL opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.03. N-able has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in N-able by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in N-able by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in N-able by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in N-able by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

