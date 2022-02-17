Nabox (NABOX) One Day Volume Tops $1.49 Million

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Nabox coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nabox has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $1.49 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nabox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.56 or 0.07052408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,026.98 or 1.00097907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00051532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,957,165,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nabox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nabox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nabox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.