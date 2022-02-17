National Bankshares Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$19.25

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.72.

Shares of DIR.UN traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.44. 463,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,793. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$12.73 and a one year high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.53.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

