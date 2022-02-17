National Bankshares Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$89.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.06.

TSE IAG traded down C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$80.46. 158,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.66. The company has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$63.02 and a 12 month high of C$85.25.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$243,100.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

