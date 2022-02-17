National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Up 36.1% in January

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NYSE:NFG opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

