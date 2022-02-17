National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 936,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

