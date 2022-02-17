National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.82

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 2181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

