National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.82

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 2181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.
Several research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.
About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Vision (EYE)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.