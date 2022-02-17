Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 55,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock remained flat at $$11.74 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,780. The stock has a market cap of $153.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.92. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

