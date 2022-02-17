Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 161,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $764,536.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 381,978 shares of company stock worth $1,927,936.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 6,051.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

