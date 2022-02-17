Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Navcoin has a market cap of $10.99 million and $104,634.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014067 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,863,367 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.