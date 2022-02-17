Naviaddress (NAVI) Achieves Market Cap of $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00038878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00107798 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

