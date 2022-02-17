NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,848,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 175.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

