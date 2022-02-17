Needham & Company LLC Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $172.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.