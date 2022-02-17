Needham & Company LLC Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $83.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.36. Roblox has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,228,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

