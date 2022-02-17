Neenah (NYSE:NP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.78, but opened at $45.86. Neenah shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 290 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 94,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $739.24 million, a P/E ratio of -90.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

Neenah Company Profile (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

