Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nephros in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nephros has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Nephros by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nephros by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

