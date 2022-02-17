NetEase (NTES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $128.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NetEase by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 968,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

