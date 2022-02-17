Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 9,768 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Moelis & Company worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

