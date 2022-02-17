Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after buying an additional 845,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,128,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 953,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $101.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.28.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

