Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,749 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

