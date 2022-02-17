Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,875 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.09% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,116 shares of company stock worth $4,001,198. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIG opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.