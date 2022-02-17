Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,134 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Amcor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

