Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Feb 17th, 2022

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 2.85% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

