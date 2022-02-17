New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 31281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on New Age Metals from C$0.39 to C$0.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The company has a market cap of C$19.96 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

