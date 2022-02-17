New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS NMTLF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 14,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,621. New Age Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium.

