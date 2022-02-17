New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after buying an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Gold by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,191,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,989 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Gold by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

