New Gold Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, boosted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

NGD stock opened at C$2.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -38.13.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

