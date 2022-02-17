Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,567 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

