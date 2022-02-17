NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Up 31.6% in January

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,051,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,963,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NewMarket by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.31. 31,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,965. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $296.05 and a 52-week high of $405.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

