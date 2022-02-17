Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Reduced by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 292,921 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 84,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

Shares of NEM opened at $64.83 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

