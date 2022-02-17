NEXT.coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,107.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00766644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00214696 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011724 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018550 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.