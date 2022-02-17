NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.070-$7.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.NICE also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.07-7.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.70.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE opened at $254.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.