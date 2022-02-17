NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.33 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.270 EPS.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $254.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.06. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NICE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in NICE by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

