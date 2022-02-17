Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $127,267.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,308 shares of company stock valued at $163,774. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,386,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,143,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICK traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917. Nicholas Financial has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

