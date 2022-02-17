Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,026,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 1,248,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.6 days.
NHMAF opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. Nihon M&A Center has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $34.38.
Nihon M&A Center Company Profile
