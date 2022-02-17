Nikola (NKLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Nikola has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,994,492 shares of company stock worth $101,790,561. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nikola by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nikola by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.