Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $152,752.93 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 56% lower against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $152,752.93 and $162.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00107194 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.