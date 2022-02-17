Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.52 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Nitto Denko stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 7,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,575. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

