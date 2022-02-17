Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.52 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of Nitto Denko stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 7,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,575. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $45.94.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.
