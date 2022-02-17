NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NMI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NMI’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53. NMI has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

