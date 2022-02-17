Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKRKY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

