Nomad Foods (NOMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOMD opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

